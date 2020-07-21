The election boards in both Pasquotank and Currituck counties plan to seek state permission to continue operating just a single polling place during one-stop early voting for the Nov. 3 general election.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections agreed Tuesday to seek a waiver from a new state rule requiring counties to have one early voting site for every 20,000 registered voters.
The Currituck Board of Elections plans to consider approving a similar waiver request when it meets next week.
The boards’ waiver requests follow state Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell’s emergency order Friday requiring an extra one-stop voting site for every 20,000 registered voters in a county. Bell ordered the extra one-stop sites to allow voters to have “every opportunity” to cast a ballot in person without unnecessary risk to their health because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pasquotank currently operates one one-stop voting site. However, because it has around 28,000 registered voters, under Bell’s order it would have to operate two voting sites during the one-stop period that begins Thursday, Oct. 15 and ends on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Currituck, which also operates just one one-stop voting site, had 20,258 registered voters for the March 3 primary. Therefore, under Bell’s order, the county also would have to open a second one-stop voting site.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections, which now conducts one-stop voting in the Red Cross’ auditorium at the Edgewood Center, passed on the idea of opening a second one-stop voting site when asked to earlier this month.
Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers asked the elections board during its July 13 meeting to add two additional early voting sites for the general election. While the board voted to extend early voting hours during the week and to hold one-stop voting on two Saturdays and one Sunday, Oct. 25, it declined to open an additional one-stop voting site.
While Bell’s order requires extra one-stop voting sites for counties with more registered voters, it does allow counties to seek a waiver from the order. To qualify, they have to present a voting plan that sufficiently serves its voting population and maintains social distancing while reducing the likelihood of long lines.
Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate recommended the local board seek a waiver during Tuesday’s meeting, saying the county’s plan meets the state’s requirements to open just one early polling site.
Tate said safety and social distancing protocols are in the works for the elections office’s one-stop voting site in the Red Cross auditorium. The early voting site, Tate said, can accommodate around 25 voters at a time who are practicing safe social distancing.
In the last presidential election in 2016, 11,369 Pasquotank voters cast ballots during one-stop voting compared to around 6,000 who voted on election day.
Tate also said her office has also seen a “spike” in requests for mail-in absentee ballots. The General Assembly recently passed legislation that makes it easier to vote by mail and Pasquotank has already received over 200 requests for mail ballots. A little fewer than 500 people voted by mail in 2016.
“That means there will be even fewer voters at one-stop,” Tate said.
The county will use federal coronavirus relief funding to install physical barriers between poll workers and voters as well as provide personal protection equipment, including masks and face shields, for poll workers.
Poll workers will be required to wear a mask while voters will be encouraged, but not required, to wear a face covering. Tate said only one poll worker has said they will not work the polls because of the mask mandate.
“Anything that will require less than 6 feet distance between the voter and a precinct official, there will be a physical barrier with a slot underneath it,” Tate said. “Of course, there will be markers on the floor (for social distancing).”
Poll workers will also utilize one-use pens, and voting machines will be sanitized after every vote is cast.
“There will be designated cleaners on every (poll worker’s) shift,” Tate said.
Those protocols convince her that “our one one-stop (site) is sufficient enough” to accommodate voters in the Nov. 3 election, she said.
Bell’s emergency order last week also requires counties to have a backup one-stop voting site in case a polling location has to be closed because of COVID. It also requires voting sites to be open for 10 hours on the first two weekends of early voting.
For its backup location, Pasquotank is looking at either the former DayBreak Adult Day Care facility several doors down from the elections office or a site at Elizabeth City State University. The county owns the space where DayBreak operated until it announced it would not reopen after closing because of the pandemic.
“We want to keep it close (to the elections office),” Tate said.
To meet the weekend time requirement, one-stop voting will take place in Pasquotank from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Weekday early voting in Pasquotank will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Compared to 2016, Pasquotank will offer an extra 65 hours of early voting time.
In Currituck Board of Elections Director Sydni Banks said the county elections board will more than likely vote to request a waiver since “we barely meet” the 20,000-requirement to have a second early voting location.
Currituck held one-stop voting on a Sunday during early voting for the March 3 primary but the elections board voted against holding early voting on a Sunday for the general election. Instead, early voting will be held on three Saturdays.
To meet the 10-hour weekend requirement, Banks expects the Currituck elections board to schedule Saturday voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.