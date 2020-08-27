Elizabeth City Police
A report of motor vehicle theft involving a 2018 Honda moped valued at $3,050 in the 300 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 25. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of lost wallet involving $56 in cash, a debit card and a Maryland driver’s license in the 100 block of Summerfield Street, Elizabeth City, was turned n July 25. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of motor vehicle theft involving a 2016 model moped valued at $2,000 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 25. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
A report of runaway/missing juvenile in the 1400 block of London Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 25. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving damage to a front door and front window with a total value of $400 in the 700 block of Richardson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of breaking and entering a motor vehicle involving a broken window valued at $500 and a stolen purse valued at $100 in the 700 block of Factory Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering involving $120 in stolen cash, four stolen Social Security cards, and a purse valued at $100 in the 610 block of Factory Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26. Investigating officer: RA Stokley.
A report of debit card fraud by unauthorized used of debit card in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of possession of schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia (glass pipe valued at $5) in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of drunkenness in the 500 block of S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of larceny involving a male taking $121 from a cash register at a business in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving $100 in damage to a window in the 1200 block of Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26. Investigating officer: RA Stokley.