Democratic District 1 state Senate candidate Tess Judge said the COVID-19 pandemic makes it even more imperative that North Carolina expand Medicaid health care coverage to more people.
But incumbent state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said expanding Medicaid does not make fiscal sense for the state, especially with the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic. He says other options need to be explored.
Judge and Steinburg will face off for the District 1 seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
The Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare as it is known, allows states to expand Medicaid to low-income adults ages 19 to 64 with low income defined as those earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. In North Carolina, the income limits for those qualifying if Medicaid were expanded would be just over $17,200 a year for individuals and $35,500 for families of four.
In June 2019, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the state budget because it did not include Medicaid expansion. The Republican-controlled House overrode the veto but the GOP-led Senate could not muster the votes for an override. The state is still operating without a formal budget because of the impasse.
If Medicaid expansion is approved, the federal government would pay for 90 percent of the program, and Cooper worked out a plan with health care organizations to pick up the other 10 percent of the cost.
North Carolina is currently one of only 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid.
Judge said providing health care coverage to more people will be a priority for her if she wins the District 1 seat in November. Judge said around 500,000 people in the state did not have health insurance when the pandemic started in March.
“Now, with COVID, even more North Carolinians have lost their employer-sponsored coverage,” Judge said. “We must expand Medicaid to ensure all our people have access to quality, affordable health care in North Carolina. Even states like Indiana have expanded Medicaid. We can’t afford not to expand Medicaid.”
In Cooper’s proposal last year, expansion would have cost $2.13 billion, with $1.91 billion being covered by federal money. Steinburg said one of his concerns is that the federal government could “pull the pin” at any time on funding its share of the program.
Steinburg also said that New York state’s Medicaid program is $4 billion in the red since expanding coverage. He said that should be a red flag for North Carolina.
“The federal government only pays for it for a certain period of time and after that we could have to pick up the tab,” Steinburg said. “From a fiscal standpoint, I don’t think that is the way we should go. We know this is going to be something that is going to put an extra strain on our budget.”
He continued: “We have looked at the numbers and we just don’t feel like that expanding Medicaid is the right move, particularly at this time with the other financial challenges we are going to have because of COVID.”
Steinburg said he does support a measure offered by several House Republicans last fall that would close some of the health insurance gap in the state. House Bill 655, which was never brought to the floor for a full vote, would impose a Medicaid work requirement for able-bodied individuals and a requirement that those recipients pay a 2-percent premium based on monthly household income.
“We have always maintained that we have been in favor of more access to health care,” Steinburg said. “We are trying to find another way to do it. It’s not that we don’t want to do anything. We can’t print money like the federal government does. We have to balance our budget. We have to be sure we are being fiscally responsible.’’
Judge said that not expanding Medicaid is hurting rural hospitals in Northeastern North Carolina.
“Expanding Medicaid is also the best way we can keep our rural hospitals funded, and their doors open,” Judge said. “That’s an economic issue as well, since so many of our rural communities depend on the jobs provided by these hospitals.”