At least 50 percent of registered voters in five of the counties in the 11-county state Senate District 1 have already cast a ballot for Tuesday’s general election.
According to the N.C. State Board of Elections website, more than 71,000 voters in the district’s 11 counties had cast a ballot through Wednesday, which is an increase of more than 14,000 since Oct. 22.
That’s turnout doesn’t include the 1½ days of one-stop voting still to go and the 13 hours of voting on election day, when polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
By comparison, just over 94,000 voters cast a ballot in the 2016 election in the 11 counties.
Statewide, 3,946,989 voters, which is 54% of the state’s registered voters, had cast a ballot as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A record 70% of registered voters cast ballots in 2008. To match that turnout this year, 5.1 million voters would have to vote before polls close Tuesday night.
The five counties in the 1st Senate District where at least 50% of voters have already cast a ballot include Perquimans (55%), Chowan (55%), Dare (53%), Washington (51%) and Hertford (51%).
In Pasquotank County, 13,419 voters had cast a ballot either through one-stop voting or by absentee-by-mail ballot through Wednesday. That is 47% of the county’s 28,488 voters.
Camden County voters have cast 3,720 ballots, which is 45 percent of the county’s 8,125 registered voters.
Currituck County had the second-lowest percentage of voter turnout in District 1 with 8,067 of the county’s 21,774 voters casting a ballot through Wednesday.
Early voting picked up on Thursday, however. Elections Director Syndi Banks reported that as of 1:30 p.m., 9,506 voters had cast ballots, boosting turnout to 43% of registered voters.
Banks said 3,764 unaffiliated voters, 3,749 Republicans and 1,919 Democrats have already cast ballots in Currituck as of Thursday afternoon.
Early voting continues today with many county voting sites open from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Early voting ends Saturday when polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in all 11 counties in District 1.
The district includes Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Camden, Perquimans, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Tyrell and Washington counties.