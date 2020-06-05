Area unemployment rates soared in April, doubling or tripling in some counties, as the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic began showing its full effects.
Dare County reported the state’s highest unemployment rate, 24.5 percent, more than three times the 7.6 percent rate it reported in March. A total of 4,949 Dare residents — out of a total workforce of 20,221 — were unemployed in April, according to N.C. Department of Commerce data released this week.
Currituck County’s unemployment also more than tripled, rising from 4.2 percent in March to 13.4 percent in April. More than 1,800 Currituck residents — out of a workforce of nearly 14,000 — reported being unemployed in April, the commerce data shows.
Pasquotank County’s unemployment rate more than doubled, increasing from 5.1 percent in March to 11.3 percent in April. A total of 1,876 people — out of a workforce of 16,596 — reported being without a job in April.
Camden County’s unemployment rate also doubled, rising from 4.2 percent in March to 8.6 percent in April. A total of 388 people — out of a workforce of 4,502 — reported being unemployed in April.
Perquimans County’s jobless rate nearly doubled, rising from 5.5 percent in March to 10 percent in April. Four-hundred eighty-three people — out of a workforce of 4,810 — reported being without a job.
Chowan County, meanwhile, was the only area county not reporting an unemployment rate of at least 4 percent. Its increase was only 3.3 percent, as 428 people — out of a workforce of 5,442 — reported being employed. Its jobless rate for April was 7.9 percent.
Unemployment rates increased in all 100 North Carolina counties in April, raising the statewide, seasonally unadjusted jobless rate to 12.5 percent. That was nearly triple the 4.3 percent rate reported in March. Statewide, more than 585,300 people reported being unemployed in April.
Showing the massive impact COVID-19 has had on employment, no county in the state reported an unemployment rate of 5 percent or lower in April. By comparison, 71 did in March. Similarly, only one county reported an unemployment rate of 10 percent or higher in March. In April, 77 counties did.
Christian Lockamy, director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission, said he wasn’t surprised by the unemployment numbers in Pasquotank. Although individual companies and business don’t report their unemployment data to the commission, Lockamy said small businesses have been hit the hardest by COVID-19.
Almost 60 businesses in Elizabeth City have already received micro-grants of up to $1,500 from the city, and Pasquotank County recently announced a $250,000 small business grant program that could give small businesses in the county up to $2,500 as early as next month. Lockamy said local efforts, and federal assistance from the CARES Act, will help reduce the economic hardship small businesses have encountered because of COVID-19.
“Our small businesses, they have definitely taken a hit,” Lockamy said. “But we are going to try and pull some (grant) money in and help them.’’
Lockamy noted the Great Recession started in December of 2007 and lasted 21 months. He doesn’t think the current downturn will last as long. The S&P 500 stock market index is up 40 percent since its pandemic-low in late March and is only 9 percent away from the all-time high that was set in February.
“I’m hopeful that it (recession) will end sooner rather than later,” Lockamy said. “I think when we get over this, we will get back to a bull-run cycle.”
Currituck Chamber of Commerce President Josh Bass said he wasn’t surprised by the new unemployment numbers, noting the Currituck Outer Banks was shut down because of COVID-19 from late March through late April and only opened to visitors in mid-May.
“The economic driver here is the beach and with the bridges being closed, that doesn’t shock me,” Bass said of Currituck’s 11.3 percent unemployment rate in April.
With Currituck and Dare counties reopening the Outer Banks to visitors on May 16, Bass predicts jobs will soon be plentiful and there most likely will be a labor shortage in the coming weeks.
Foreign students make up a part of the summer workforce but they can’t come now because of the pandemic. Bass also said other people affected by the Outer Banks being shut down are opting to stay on unemployment until those benefits run out.
“Because of those factors, I think we are going to end up with a pretty big labor shortage this summer,” he said. “We always have had a labor shortage, but this year in particular we are looking at a labor shortage.”
Currituck Economic Development Director Larry Lombardi also wasn’t surprised by Currituck’s high unemployment figure. He, too, believes the number will dwindle in the coming weeks.
“Given the current trajectory, and barring any resurgence of COVID-19 and subsequent shutdowns, (beach rental) bookings do have the possibility of exceeding last year’s numbers,” Lombardi said. “However, this is a big unknown and many things could affect the current landscape.”
Many Currituck residents, especially in the Moyock area, work in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia where COVID-19 has resulted in a surge of unemployment claims.
Kevin Howard, Chowan County’s manager, similarly wasn’t surprised that Chowan’s unemployment hadn’t rose as much as other counties’ rates.
“As all counties in the state, we have felt the impacts of COVID-19 in Chowan,” he said. “We were fortunate that many of our industries and large employers were considered essential in the governor’s initial stay-at-home order and could operate at normal capacity.”
He noted that throughout the pandemic, many Chowan employers — among them including Jimbo’s Jumbos — continued to hire new employees. Also in February, Nebraska Plastics announced it’s opening a plant in Chowan, and the company has been hiring over the last few weeks.
“Forty-six percent of our workforce leaves the county every day, so to me that means their employers have remained fairly strong as well,” Howard said.