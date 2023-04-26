RALEIGH — Legislation to move public notices from local newspapers to respective county websites is drawing blowback from the North Carolina Press Association, which argues the move will reduce transparency and imperil civic engagement.

Senate Bill 200, sponsored by Sen. Michael Lazzara, R-Onslow, would allow Onslow County or any municipality within it to post public notices required by law on the county website, eliminating existing requirements to post legal notices in paid general circulation newspapers. The bill follows a similar measure for Guilford County approved several years ago.