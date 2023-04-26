...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
RALEIGH — Legislation to move public notices from local newspapers to respective county websites is drawing blowback from the North Carolina Press Association, which argues the move will reduce transparency and imperil civic engagement.
Senate Bill 200, sponsored by Sen. Michael Lazzara, R-Onslow, would allow Onslow County or any municipality within it to post public notices required by law on the county website, eliminating existing requirements to post legal notices in paid general circulation newspapers. The bill follows a similar measure for Guilford County approved several years ago.
Legal notices can involve important government information and events, including hearings and meetings; zoning and land use changes; election notices; municipal budgets; taxes and special assessments; requests for bids on government contracts; permits and licensing applications; land and water use regulations; and judicial and executive sales.
Lazzara contends the change will save taxpayers money spent on publishing notices and make the information more accessible through a searchable government website available 24-hours a day. He has pointed to declining circulation for printed newspapers and argued a government-run site would provide wider exposure and more timely notices.
The legislation had included Robeson County, as well, until lawmakers removed Robeson during committee hearings in the Senate. The bill has since cleared the upper chamber and is now in the Committee on Rules Calendar, and Operations of the House.
Officials with the North Carolina Press Association and local publishers are pushing back, suggesting that as a local bill SB200 could be expanded to include additional counties without approval from the governor. The bill also sets a dangerous precedent of putting the government in control of the message, and how it’s delivered, said Lockwood Phillips, owner and publisher of Carteret Publishing Co., which publishes the Carteret County News-Times and Tideland News, in Swansboro.
“The real issue is … giving government total control over messaging,” Phillips told The Center Square. “That’s a threat to the civic environment. They’re doing it under the guise of saving taxpayer money.”
Lockwood points to metrics that show the Carolina Coast landing page for Carteret Publishing’s two papers generated 4.4 million views last year.
, figures that far surpasses the traffic to local government websites.
The press association also maintains a database of public notices that’s accessed by over 30,000 users and uploads over 12,500 notices, on average, per month. In addition, publishing in print provides access to those without internet, while also creating a verifiable record of the date published to meet legal requirements.
Internet accessibility was a common concern for schools statewide during the COVID-19 era.
“The advantage of a print publication is there is no way for us to alter the image or news,” Lockwood said. “It is a hard document, it cannot be altered.”
The press association argues SB200 would create new costs for taxpayers with the hire extra personnel and investments in new technologies needed to post notices, increasing the size of government and negating any cost savings.
Lockwood noted that Guilford County made the transition with legislation approved in 2017, and Senate Bill 283 is now pending to repeal the move, which he argues has been an “abject failure.”
“Guilford County residents seven years later still do not read the county’s website and, or, they don’t trust the source,” he wrote in a recent editorial.
“This most recent effort on the part of the Onslow County manager, and by extension the county commissioners, is a lousy way to govern without seeking public notice or participation,” he wrote. “More importantly it is a disservice to the public designed to avoid public transparency and accessibility which damages the credibility of the government.”