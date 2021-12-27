Northeastern and Currituck high school wrestlers picked up wins in the Mike Duman Toys for Tots Invitational held at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Dec. 22-23.
Currituck High
Sophomore Ethan Binckley (13-1) placed 2nd and scored 26 team points for Currituck in the 152 weight class, according to the high school wrestling site trackwrestling.com.
Binckley received a bye in round one before defeating by fall his Cape Henry opponent in round two of the championship bracket. Continuing in the championship bracket, Binckley won both the quarter- and semi-finals by fall, before losing the first place match to an opponent from Frank W. Cox High School.
Freshman Jordyn Tolivor (11-3) placed 3rd overall and scored 18 team points for the Knights in the 113 weight class.
Tolivor won his class’s championship match and quarterfinal by falls, before losing the semi-final to an opponent from Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, Virginia. Tolivor won his subsequent consolidation semi-final and third place match by decisions.
Wrestling in the 106 class, Knights freshman Wyatt Noser (8-3) received a bye in the first round but lost a championship second round match to Conner Walck (4-2) of Cape Henry. Noser next won by decision the second and third consolation rounds, before losing by fall round 4 of the consolation bracket, according to trackwrestling.com.
In the 120 class, Currituck sophomore Jacob Bennett (10-5) received a bye in the opening championship round and defeated his round 2 opponent by an 11-7 decision. Bennett dropped the quarter-final by fall and lost round 4 of the consolation bracket by a 14-5 major decision.
Andrew Noser (3-4), representing the 126 weight class, won rounds 3 and 4 of the consolation bracket but lost round 5 by fall to an opponent from Deek Creek High School. Noser also received byes in the first round of the championship bracket and second round of the consolation field, before losing a round 5 consolation match.
Mathew Lieberman (9-4) finished sixth in the 132 weight class by winning round 2 of the championship bracket and rounds 4 and 5 in consolation competition. He had a championship first round bye, and lost the championship quarterfinal, the consolation semi-final and a match for fifth place.
In the 138 class, Currituck’s David Saunders (9-5) received a championship first round bye and won the second round by fall over an opponent from Gloucester. He dropped the quarterfinal and a consolation round 4 match.
Eli Binckley (4-5), of the 160 weight class, earned six team points for the Knights by defeating by fall his opponent in round 3 of the consolation bracket. He had byes in the first round of championship action and in round 2 of consolation competition. He lost round 2 of championship play and round 4 of the consolation side.
Noah Reynolds (14-4) placed fifth and scored 17 team points in the 170 weight class. In championship play, he received a bye in round 1 and won round 2 by fall. He followed up with a quarter-final win, before losing the semi-final to a wrestler from Deep Creek. Reynolds dropped his consolation semi-final match but rebounded by winning a match for fifth place.
Representing the Knights in the 195 division was Aiden Herring (9-4) who finished fifth and scored 13 team points by winning round 1 of the championship bracket, plus consolation rounds 2 and 3 and a match for fifth place.
Jeffery Klugh scored 20 team points for Currituck and finished 4th in the 220 weight class by winning round 1 of championship action. In the consolation bracket, Klugh won rounds 2 and 3 and the semi-final before falling to an opponent from Great Bridge High in a match for third place.
Currituck’s John Mullen (1-2) contributed 3 team points by winning by fall a round 1 consolation match in the 285 weight class.
Also representing Currituck in the tournament were sophomore Grayson Richardson and freshman Joe Thibodeau.
Northeastern High
Representing the Eagles in the 195 weight class was sophomore Junior Kimble (10-5), according to trackwrestling.com.
In the opening championship round Kimble won by fall over Jordan Earvin (9-6) of Deep Creek High School. In the quarter-final, Great Bridge’s Jared Williams (15-4) won by fall over Kimble.
Kimble responded by defeating by fall Joshua Holt, of Jefferson Forest High School, Forest, Virginia. That was a round 2 consolation bout, but Kimble fell by decision (4-3) to Aiden Manning, of Frank W. Cox High School in the consolation third round.
In the 170 class, junior Eric Fazekas (9-7) received a bye in the championship first round, and in round 2 he defeated by major decision Ethan Johnston (4-6) of Cox High School. In a subsequent championship quarter-final match, Fazekas lost by fall to Currituck’s Noah Reynolds (14-4). Fazekas responded by winning rounds 4 and 5 in the consolation bracket, but lost to Nate Bushey (9-3) of Ocean Lakes in the consolation semi-final. In a match for fifth place, Fazekas fell to Reynolds.
Representing Northeastern’s 138 class was freshman Corey Fazekas, who won rounds 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the consolation bracket. C. Fazekas (14-4) received a bye in the opening championship round, but lost by fall to Brendan Hawley (5-0), of Cape Henry High School, in a second round championship match. Fazekas lost his final two matches of the tournament, the consolation semi-final and a match for fifth place.
Also representing Northeastern in the tourney were junior Nakozi Burley (132) and sophomore Mekhi Carter (285).
Twenty-four teams participated in the tournament. Nansemond River High School tallied a winning 214.5 team points, with Currituck High following fifth with 138.5 points and Northeastern following in the 20th position with 36 points.