BARCO — The Northeastern High School Eagles (9-0, 4-0) firmly established themselves atop the Northeastern Coastal Conference with three victories last week.
On Tuesday, the Eagles defeated Manteo by the score of 81-58. The following night they topped John A. Holmes by the final score of 67-37. Northeastern completed the conference three-win trifecta Friday night with a 70-38 win over Currituck High School (7-6, 3-3).
Along the way, the Eagles have displayed a versatility in their offensive attack. They have been able to succeed against every defensive strategy and style of play. They don’t have to rely on one or two players for their points, but get contributions from up and down their roster.
Northeastern can play defense as well, as they showed in the first quarter against the Knights.
Playing tight man-to-man from the opening tip, the Eagles held Currituck scoreless for over five minutes while building a 12-0 advantage. Guard Tyell Saunders scored on a floater in the lane, and would tally seven points in the first period to lead Northeastern. His running mate, E.J. Gatling, scored two baskets off steals as the Eagles ramped up the pressure and denied Currituck any passing lanes.
The Knights finally broke through when Tanner Dowdy came off the bench and connected on a 3-pointer from the left corner. The senior swingman would add two foul shots for all of Currituck’s scoring, as the first period ended with Northeastern leading by the score of 14-5.
The second quarter saw Currituck continue to struggle for scoring. The Knights posted only two field goals for a season-low nine points total at the end of the first half.
The Knights had to operate without their 6-foot, 6-inch center Tre Harris who missed the game due to illness. Harris not only provides rebounding and scoring down inside, but is vital to the Currituck defense around the basket.
“We didn’t have our rim protector, and we didn’t box out real well,” said Currituck coach Byron Powell. “And our shots were not falling in the first half.”
Northeastern really got its offense in gear in the second quarter, scoring 22 points in the frame and stretching out its advantage to 36-9.
Kaveon Freshwater pounded the offensive backboards, and had five field goals, mostly on putbacks of missed shots. Devaughn Bell nailed a 3-pointer, and Saunders continued his strong performance with five second-period points, including a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“Our communication was so important tonight,” said Northeastern coach Ronald Nixon. “We were really playing well as a unit, which you have to do when playing aggressive man-to-man. Our defense produced transition points, got us running, and opened everything up.”
Currituck improved its play in the second half. Guard Carmillo Burton tried to carry the offense, driving hard to the basket, and also using his jump shot. The senior scored seven points, and R.J.Seymore scored twice as the Knights had 18 points in the third quarter.
However, Northeastern did not slow its pace. Freshwater had another ten-point quarter, and was supported by Saunders and Julian Jenkins who posted four points each. The Eagles scored 24 points before the last break to effectively put the game out of reach for a Currituck comeback.
Freshwater took game-high honors with 23 points, followed by Saunders with 16. Bell was next with 10 points, and Gatling totaled nine. Currituck was led by Burton and Dowdey with 11 points each.
The Currituck-NHS girls’ game was postponed because of a COVID-19 quarantine.