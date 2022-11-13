...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
U.S. Army veteran and retired staff sergeant Michael Nixon is seen at his job as a bow technician at PGF Archery and Outdoors in Elizabeth City, Thursday, Oct. 20.
U.S. Army veteran and retired staff sergeant Michael Nixon hopes to soon start an archery organization to help veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Nixon, who works at PGF Archery and Outdoors in Elizabeth City, spent nearly 20 years in the Army before retiring in 2014. Nixon said that while he was in Iraq he was “blown up” three times in improvised explosive device attacks while traveling in vehicle convoys. His interest in forming an archery group stems from his own experiences with PTSD, he said.
When he retired and returned with his family to Edenton he resumed his interest in archery. He said rediscovering the sport had a profound effect on his recovery from PTSD. He hopes archery can benefit veterans as it did him.
Nixon, 43, can be found behind the service counter at PGF Archery, at 1313 N. Road Street, where he works as a bow technician. He said his expertise includes traditional bows, compound bows, crossbows or basically anything “with a stick and a string.”
Nixon’s military career began when he enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1996. His service was obligated to one weekend a month and two weeks of active training each year. In the civilian world, Nixon worked as corrections officer in Tyrrell County. Ten years later, in 2006, he elevated his service status to Army active duty.
“I got tired of living paycheck to paycheck,” he said, explaining why he decided to go active duty.
By 2006, Nixon also had completed at least one of his four deployments to Iraq as a member of a North Carolina National Guard unit. He felt his experience was another good reason to enlist in the active Army.
“I knew I was a better soldier than anything else at that time,” he said.
Nixon’s first deployment was in 2003 as part of the initial U.S. military forces to enter Iraq. He recalled his unit was only a few miles away on the day former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was captured by U.S. forces in a town outside Tikrit. Nixon’s last deployment to Iraq was in 2011.
Nixon enlisted in the military as an 11 Bravo, or infantryman. Over the course of his career, he transferred into two other career fields, intelligence and fuel and supply specialist. While working in military intelligence, he performed threat assessments, convoy security, route clearance and other operations, he said.
Nixon's enlistment was bolstered by a family tradition of military service.
“I got called to duty,” he said.
One part of his Army service that Nixon said he appreciated was the bond he formed with his fellow soldiers. That bond was especially important during the worst of times, as he explained.
“It was that man to your left and right that you fought like hell for,” he said.
Nixon is married and is the father of three children. He is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City.