veteran Michael Nixon

U.S. Army veteran and retired staff sergeant Michael Nixon is seen at his job as a bow technician at PGF Archery and Outdoors in Elizabeth City, Thursday, Oct. 20.  

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

U.S. Army veteran and retired staff sergeant Michael Nixon hopes to soon start an archery organization to help veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Nixon, who works at PGF Archery and Outdoors in Elizabeth City, spent nearly 20 years in the Army before retiring in 2014. Nixon said that while he was in Iraq he was “blown up” three times in improvised explosive device attacks while traveling in vehicle convoys. His interest in forming an archery group stems from his own experiences with PTSD, he said.