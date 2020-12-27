A Nixonton Volunteer Fire Department fire truck that ran off the road and into a ditch while responding to a house fire last month will be out of service until mid-February.
Nixonton Engine 42 was en route to a reported structure fire on Harris Road on Nov. 19 when it ran off the road and then overturned in a ditch after it came to a stop. The road was wet at the time of the accident, said county Volunteer Fire Coordinator Robert Boyce.
Four of the five firefighters onboard the engine at the time of the accident were uninjured while the fifth was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for a ankle sprain.
“He was treated and released,” Boyce said.
Earlier this month the engine as transported to Rocky Mount for repairs, which are estimated to cost around $50,000 for body, spring and suspension work.
Officials originally thought that the engine of the truck could have sustained damage when it turned over. However, the company charged with repairing the truck found no damage when it was able to get the engine started.
“The driver of the truck could not remember if he turned the truck off or if it cut off by itself,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett. “If the motor had continued to run while on its side it could have damaged the (engine’s) bearings and caused the motor to seize.”
Hammett said repairing the fire truck will only cost the county $1,000.
“All of the associated costs will be covered under our insurance policy with the county only responsible for the $1,000 deductible,” Hammett said.
Hammett said fire department rules requiring firefighters to wear seat belts played a role in the accident resulting in just the one minor injury.
“Without this (seat belt) mandate, the outcome could have been very different,” Hammett said.
While the fire engine is being repaired, Weeksville Tanker 61 has been moved to the Nixonton station. Hammett said South Camden has also offered additional resources if needed.
“Fire protection within the district will not be compromised,” Hammett said. “We are very thankful for the offers of equipment and resources from our neighboring partners.”
Nixonton VFD will take possession of a new fire pumper-tanker sometime late this summer. The new fire truck will replace an aging pumper that is 20 years old. The fire truck involved in the accident will be returned to service once it is repaired.
Pasquotank commissioners included the new approximately $400,000 fire truck in the county budget for the current fiscal year. Each of the county’s four volunteer fire departments has two trucks which are replaced on an approximately 20-year cycle.
Besides having the regular equipment of a fire truck the new pumper-tanker will be able to carry 1,250 gallons of water. The new truck’s larger water capacity will be helpful in situations where there is a fire hydrant not in close proximity to a fire, Boyce said.
“We try to have pumper-tankers because they can serve more than one purpose,” Boyce said. “We try to put as much water on them as we can.”