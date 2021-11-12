Both Wake Forest and North Carolina State entered the season with ambitions of dethroning six-time reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson, first by knocking the Tigers from atop the league’s Atlantic Division standings.
The 13th-ranked Demon Deacons and 21st-ranked Wolfpack meet Saturday night with a chance to take a huge step toward that goal.
Wake Forest (8-1, 5-0, No. 12 CFP) leads the division race with its only loss coming to North Carolina. But that loss didn’t count in the league standings because the game was part of a nonconference series arranged by the schools in 2015 because they weren’t playing as often amid the expanded league’s scheduling rotation.
The loss likely knocked the Demon Deacons — and therefore, the ACC — out of the College Football Playoff race. Coach Dave Clawson is hoping his players bounce back quickly knowing that the outcome doesn’t impact whether they can make next month’s league championship game.
“I think when the season started, if you say that you’re going to go into November and you’re undefeated in the ACC, and you still by your play and your preparation can control whether you’re in Charlotte or not, I think everybody in our program would take this,” Clawson said. “So we’re exactly where we want to be.”
A win by the Demon Deacons will put them up at least two games in the loss column on every other league team, meaning they’d only need to win one of their final two — at Clemson and at Boston College — to clinch the Atlantic race.
N.C. State (7-2, 4-1, No. 16 CFP) suffered its only league loss by one against Miami on Oct. 23 but has won two straight league games since. The Wolfpack also cleared a major hurdle in the division race by taking down the Tigers in double overtime in September, and could add the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Demon Deacons, too.
“I think for us since we lost that game to Miami, we’ve been approaching every game as a must-win game,” Doeren said. “So we’ve been kind of in a playoff mode, I guess you’d say, for the last two games. … We have to win this game, the next game and the next game to be in Charlotte, as far as us controlling it.”
Duke at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech and Duke enter their ACC matchup this weekend looking to end disappointing losing streaks.
And while the Hokies will be celebrating Senior Day Saturday, there are questions about coach Justin Fuente’s future.
The Hokies (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) have lost four of their last five games, including the last three at home, and managed just a 3-4 record in their opening stretch that saw them play six of their first seven games at home.
While their entrance to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” has long been considered among the best in college football, it has increasingly become an opportunity for fans to lustily boo Fuente, who is in his sixth season and 42-31 overall.
When Syracuse completed a 45-yard scoring pass with 19 seconds left for a 41-36 victory, fans began chanting “Fire Fuente” almost immediately.
The coach would prefer the attention be on the seniors finishing their careers.
“It’s a great group of kids that are growing into adults that have given a lot to this program,” Fuente said. “I think we all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to them and we need to do everything in our power to send them off the right way.”
The Blue Devils (3-6, 0-5) are trying to reserve a downward trend of their own.
Duke has lost five straight with only one of those — 31-27 to Georgia Tech on Oct. 9 — has come by single-digit margins.
The Blue Devils have also gone through the ACC’s quarterback gauntlet with matchups against North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.
“Our job as a staff is to get them playing better, and that’s where it falls on my shoulders,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “And their job as a squad is to take that coaching and put that into effect on the game field. It’s a collective opportunity to create better habits to win games. That’s simply where we are right now.”