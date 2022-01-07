No. 2 Duke Blue Devils to host 12-3 Miami Saturday night
Bottom Line: No. 2 Duke looks for its fourth straight win over Miami at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The last victory for the Hurricanes at Duke was a 90-74 win on Jan. 13, 2015.
Super seniors: Miami’s Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.
Mighty McGusty: McGusty has connected on 39.7 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 83.7 percent of his free throws this season.
Undefeated when: Miami is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 49.2 percent or less. The Hurricanes are 1-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.
Streak scoring: Duke has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 60.7.
Did you know: The Duke offense has scored 84 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils ninth nationally. The Miami defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 254th).
Clemson hires former Tigers DE Nick Eason as assistant coach
CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson defensive end Nick Eason was hired as the Tigers defensive tackles coach.
Eason received a three-year contract at $750,000 a year. The deal was approved Friday by a panel of the school’s Board of Trustees.
Eason takes over for Todd Bates, who left to join former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ new staff at Oklahoma.
Eason played at Clemson from 1999-2002. He made 35 starts in college and went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL with Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Arizona.
Eason spent last season as Auburn’s defensive line coach. At Clemson, Eason will also serve as defensive run game coordinator.
Eason’s addition continues an offseason of change for coach Dabo Swinney’s staff.
Venables left after 10 seasons to lead Oklahoma while offensive coordinator Tony Elliott departed after 11 seasons with the Tigers to become Virginia’s head coach.
Longtime defensive line coach Robbie Caldwell retired from his on-field position and transition to an administrative role on the football team. Swinney said former Clemson offensive lineman Thomas Austin will take over for Caldwell.
Coach serves 1-game suspension after 88-point blowout win
HAMDEN, Conn. — A Connecticut girl’s basketball coach served a one-game suspension Thursday night, the result of his team’s 88-point win this week that sparked a statewide debate over sportsmanship.
Sacred Heart Academy coach Jason Kirck was suspended after routing Lyman Hall 92-4 on Monday night. Sacred Heart had issued a statement apologizing for Monday’s blowout, saying the game did not reflect the school’s values.
“Sacred Heart Academy values the lessons taught and cultivated through athletic participation including ethical and responsible behavior, leadership and strength of character and respect for one’s opponents,” Sister Sheila O’Neill, Sacred Heart’s president, wrote.
Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka had called for consequences earlier in the week, saying he was not satisfied with the apology.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees high school sports in the state, said it runs a program called “Class Act” which teaches coaches to be aware of the competitive balance in games and manage to the score “in a manner that is sportsmanlike and respectful of opponents.”
Sacred Heart is not among the schools that have participated in that program, the organization said.
“The CIAC promotes safety and sportsmanship above all else for our member schools, Gregg Simon, the CIAC’s associate executive director said in a statement. “We have been in communication with both schools as well as the Southern Connecticut Conference and we will continue to offer support to our member schools as they work through this difficult situation.”