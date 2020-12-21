No. 22 Tar Heels top Kentucky for Wildcats' 5th loss in row

CLEVELAND — Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half, rallying No. 22 North Carolina from a double-digit deficit to beat Kentucky 75-63 Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic.
Kentucky (1-5) has lost five in a row for the first time since John Calipari became coach in 2009.
Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and fellow freshman guard Caleb Love had 11 points and six assists for the Tar Heels (5-2), who outscored the Wildcats 33-15 to end the game.
Kentucky’s Davion Mintz scored 17 points — making all three of the Wildcats’ 3-pointers — and grabbed eight rebounds.
NC STATE 69, CAMPBELL 50
RALEIGH — Jericole Hellems scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and N.C. State beat Campbell on Saturday.
The Wolfpack (4-1) pulled away to a 58-36 lead in the middle of the second half, reeling off a 19-1 run while the Fighting Camels (4-2) missed eight straight field goal attempts.
Devon Daniels added 12 points and eight rebounds and Manny Bates scored 10 points. Hellems finished with seven rebounds and five assists and scored 13 points in the first half to help the Wolfpack keep it close. The Camels led 22-15 with seven minutes left in the half, but Hellems scored seven points during the Wolfpack’s 15-6 run to close the half with a two-point lead.
Gediminas Mokšeckas and Cedric Henderson, Jr. had 10 points each for Campbell.
N.C. State had a 44-23 edge in rebounding and the Wolfpack’s defensive pressure held Campbell to 2-of-17 shooting from the 3-point arc. Campbell had only two offensive rebounds in the game.