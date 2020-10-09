Eighth-ranked North Carolina has spent two games shutting down running games better than anybody in the country to start the season. The challenge will be much tougher against Khalil Herbert and 19th-ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are allowing 54 yards rushing per game, best among 74 Bowl Subdivision teams to have played so far. But the Hokies (2-0, 2-0) have twice run for 300-plus yards to rank third nationally at 319 yards per game, while Herbert — a graduate transfer from Kansas — is averaging a national-best 156 yards.
“They have a really good plan on running the football,” UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said. “They know how to do it. They do a lot of things to create conflict for you in the run game.”
The Tar Heels allowed 68 yards rushing against Syracuse in the Sept. 12 opener, then allowed 40 yards last week at Boston College. But coach Mack Brown pointed out that the Orange were shorthanded at running back with a rebuilt offensive line that surrendered seven sacks, while the Eagles ran it just 19 times.
“I do think we’re good on defense,” Brown said. “But I think those stats are skewed because of who we’ve played in the first two weeks.”
The Hokies have been relentless in running while being shorthanded due to coronavirus and injury issues, posting their first consecutive 300-yard outputs since joining the ACC in the 2004 season. They ran it 41 times for 314 yards against North Carolina State, then 50 times for 324 yards against Duke with Herbert running for 207 yards.
Herbert thrived against the Blue Devils on special teams as well, returning a kickoff 83 yards and finishing with a school-record 357 all-purpose yards.
“I do think we need to make sure we’re not overusing” Herbert, Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. “And we have really good guys that can fill in and not have a huge drop-off that I feel really comfortable with.”
DUKE AT SYRACUSE
The Syracuse Orange have one streak going for them — they’re picked as the underdog for the fourth straight time, even at home against a winless team and after a bye week to heal.
Syracuse (1-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts Duke on Saturday in the second game inside the refurbished Carrier Dome. Duke (0-4, 0-4) has committed 15 turnovers, the most in the nation. Syracuse is coming off a 37-20 home victory over Georgia Tech and is second nationally in turnovers gained with 10.
The Blue Devils are slight favorites.
Go figure.
“We haven’t been favored (in any game) and you know, that’s OK,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “We need to get better.”
“We try not to focus on that,” Orange redshirt freshman cornerback Garrett Williams added.
Syracuse intercepted four passes in its victory over Georgia Tech, the highest single-game total in Babers’ five years as coach and the most interceptions by the Orange in 14 years. And four players accounted for those picks: freshmen defensive backs Ja’Had Carter and Rob Hanna had their first in college, as did redshirt senior defensive tackle Josh Black, while defensive back Trill Williams added his fourth.
Duke is trying to get control of a season that is slipping away after less than a month. The Blue Devils are off to their worst start under 13th-year coach David Cutcliffe. Though they lead the Bowl Subdivision ranks in turnovers, the Blue Devils had just one last weekend — and not coincidentally had their best scoring output of the season — in a 38-31 loss to Virginia Tech.
The issues against Virginia Tech were penalties (eight for 76 yards) and inconsistency that led drives to stall, including a quick three-and-out in the fourth quarter after a turnover that gave Duke a chance for a go-ahead score.
There was also a defense that couldn’t hold up against the Hokies’ running game, which produced 324 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries.
“Just do your job,” Cutcliffe said. “Nobody has to be Superman. You don’t have to do more than what’s required. You just have to do what’s required. And if we take that approach and all of our phases, we’ll be just fine. We’ve got enough good football players to play and win when we play well together, and that’s got to be the thing.”
The Blue Devils posted season highs of 139 yards rushing and 410 total yards against the Hokies, including Mataeo Durant running for 86 yards and Deon Jackson running for 68 more with two touchdowns. That ground game could certainly help ease the pressure on Clemson graduate transfer Chase Brice, who has three touchdown passes with seven interceptions.
“They’re going to come in here ready to go,” Babers said. “We’re going to have an advantage that we’re going to have some guys healthy, supposedly, and hopefully catch up to game speed fast enough.”