We in mostly rural North Carolina like to think we are immune from excessive police violence and over-policing.
But recently, Asheville police destroyed a medical station set up to provide help to marchers orderly protesting the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Asheville police surrounded the medical station with a phalanx of cops while officers inside the station knifed water bottles and destroyed $700 worth of medical supplies intended to provide aid to marchers falling because of heat or injury.
It made national news because of its unjustifiable meanness. The next day, the police chief apologized for the action but defended the officers. How can anyone “apologize” and “defend” the action at the same time? It is just this kind of schizophrenic response that is causing so much police violence. Officers think they can do whatever they please because their chief will have their back and nothing will happen to them. Free ride, folks!
And it’s happening all over the country. Baltimore. Minneapolis. Louisville. San Leandro. Cleveland. Tacoma. Dallas. Atlanta. Washington, D.C.. Elizabeth City.
One weekend a while back, my grandson came to visit. Having gone to school here for some years, he had friends here. He and some friends went to visit others, and while driving home a bit after 11 p.m., they were stopped by an Elizabeth City cop for a curfew violation and because two of the boys were riding in the back of the truck — another prohibition, apparently.
The boys were lined up at the back of the truck with the lights from the police vehicle shining in their eyes. This happened for more than two hours before they were allowed to call parents. In the middle of the night. Wearing summer shorts and T-shirts. It got chilly. They got cold. Other police cars arrived. Ultimately, five police cars surrounded these kids, and eight or 10 officers stood around leaning on their vehicles, lights shining full in these kid’s eyes. For more than two hours. In the middle of the night. For a curfew violation.
I remember asking the officer in charge why so many vehicles and officers were idled for a curfew violation, and didn’t they have better things to do than terrifying four kids for more than two hours in the middle of the night. Anyone passing the scene would likely conclude that police had captured a murderer. Or found $1 million worth of illegal drugs in someone’s car. But, no. A curfew violation.
I tried to address my outrage with Chief Eddie Buffaloe, but I was denied access. I had to put my complaint in a letter that I was told would be given to him. Maybe it was given to him. I never heard from the chief so I don’t know if he was even made aware of the incident.
One has to wonder: do we have too many officers, that they can waste so much time and money on a curfew violation? Was there not something more important for them to do? One officer said, “That’s what the City Council wants us to do.” Really? Waste so much time and salary on terrorizing four good kids for a curfew violation? And, by the way, one of the boys is black.
Recently, I saw that City Council is considering adding more officers to the budget. Why? Clearly, we have too many officers already. Or else, some of the ones we already have are fond of standing around in the middle of the night doing nothing.
Police departments all over the country are assessing — or should be assessing — their policies and procedures, attempting — I hope — to weed out bad cops. It’s no secret that too many of our departments have been far too lax with regard to public service, and too many cops are far too ready to abuse.
But the real problem is accountability. Cops are not being held accountable for their abusive actions. It’s called “qualified immunity,” and it has given cops freedom to abuse, injure —or kill — with impunity, and without consequence.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.