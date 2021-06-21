No injuries were reported in a fire that destroyed a vacant house near S. Road and Ehringhaus streets Saturday afternoon.
The Elizabeth City Fire Department was notified shortly before 4:45 p.m. Saturday of a house fire in the 400 block of S. Road Street. The empty, two-story residential structure sits adjacent to the dental office of Dr. Clifford Jones at 407 S. Road Street.
According to an fire department official, when crews arrived on scene they saw flames spewing from the structure. The house was vacant and its windows and doors were boarded up.
After a second alarm call, a crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Fire Department, plus Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services and off-duty fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene. The South Camden Fire Department also responded but was diverted to another call before arriving to the fire.
There were no injuries reported and city fire officials are investigating.