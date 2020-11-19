Editor’s Note: There are a lot of West Virginians who’ve moved to these parts in recent years but still keep up with news from the Mountain State, a place that applies common sense to most solutions lest you be up the creek without a paddle.
In recent days, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice has announced several executive orders to help slow the spread of the virus, including a tighter mask requirement.
Published below are some wise words from a Yankee, albeit one who is smart enough to live W.Va.
As All Y’all (‘yous’ in New Yorkian) know, I generally try to avoid wading into politics but I am going to this time...
It’s regarding masks.
Governor Justice has expanded the masking requirements and is now requesting (requiring) of business owners and managers in West Virginia that we make sure that everyone is wearing a face covering while inside buildings.
One of the business owners I talked to after the announcement said that he expects some of his customers to protest the requirement and fears that they will get mad at him for enforcing it. “They will say it’s against their rights,” he said.
Well, actually that’s not quite what he said, he was a little more colorful than that- but close enough.
So here is my take on this: Wear the damned mask.
Why? Because your personal rights extend only as far as the property line of a private business. Then you are subject to the requirements set forth by that private business.
Understand this: “the rights” argument means that the private business has them as well. Private property isn’t public. If a business has a ‘wear a mask’ notice then wear the mask.
What argument did you expect?
We can argue the merits and effectiveness of wearing masks, the nature of viruses, the change in the narrative, and everything else until the sun explodes but that doesn’t change anything.
The governor is requesting (requiring) the active participation of business owners in this. We are put in the uncomfortable position of pissing off customers or the government, who can and will shut down businesses.
So wear a mask. Consider it a temporary extension of the ‘no shirt, no shoes- no service’ dictate that you have been following, without protest, since you were old enough to try to buy your first pack of smokes.
Don’t like being told to wear a mask? Who does? Well, maybe some of you really ugly folks out there like the fact that people don’t know how really hideous you are. But for the rest of us it is annoying, uncomfortable, inconvenient and, well, required.
So here is the deal. Wear the mask. Write ‘worn under protest’ on it or any other message you want. Hell, I will even leave a sharpie out for you. Please write your protest before you put the mask on, by the way. We all know someone who would put it on and then try to write.
Please don’t get into it with the employees.
And just because I’m annoyed by this whole thing: While you griping over the mask, take a moment and look to see where your Christmas purchases are being manufactured.
Thus ends the Sermon from the Messy Desk.