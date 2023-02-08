State of the Union

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday.

 The Associated Press

Democrats in Washington representing North Carolinians touted two years of progress and finishing the job. Their counterpart Republicans roundly rejected President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night.

Representing more than 10 million from the Old North State from Murphy to Manteo, most of the 16 in Congress had something to say before or afterward. Partisan lines were not crossed, though Democratic Rep. Wiley Nickel’s response arguably was close to a Grand Old Party theme.