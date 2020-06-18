No Tax Hikes in Town Hall's Budget

Rather than dance around with a pithy lead that mentions COVID-19 tax revenue shortfalls but praises Taco Bell, the Chowan Herald will just say it – no tax increases planned for the Town of Edenton’s proposed budget for 2020/21.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said the General Fund budget for FY 2020/21 as proposed is based on a tax rate of 40 cents, which represents a no change to the current tax rate.
“We were extremely cognizant of the likely economic impacts COVID-19 will have on the finances of the business community and on our citizens,” Knighton wrote in her budget message to Town Council. “Every effort has made to avoid revenue increases that would burden our citizens in these challenging times. However, the recommended budget does support the Council’s priorities to continue to grow the population of the town and invest in infrastructure needs for the Town of Edenton.”
The amount of tax dollars generated from a 40 cent tax rate is approximately $115,000 higher than generated in this current fiscal year with a 40 cent tax rate.
“This is mainly due to increase in taxable personal property, thanks mainly to Taco Bell,” Knighton said.
Town Hall’s budget as proposed recommends no changes to the Town’s retail electric rates.
Also, Town Hall proposes reducing the monthly fee for solid waste and recycling by $1 per month to reflect the anticipated suspension of the recycling program for the upcoming fiscal year.
Town Hall also eliminated the 50 cent per month temporary fee that was levied in FY 2019/20 on residential accounts to generate $20,000 needed for improvements at the Transfer Station.
For a variety of reasons, Town Hall was not able to construct the improvements, Knighton said, but it is preparing for the improvements to made in FY 2020/21. Therefore, Town Hall has appropriated the funds that were not expended in FY 2019/20 to carry forward in to the new fiscal year.
Unemployment rates and the “new normal” of social distancing, reduced travel and touring, reduced capacity at restaurants all impact sales taxes, gas taxes, motor vehicle taxes, trolley revenue and many other revenue accounts that make up the General Fund.
“We have tried to be conservative with our projections and relied on guidance from the NC League of Municipalities,” Knighton said. “The net increase in property values does allow us to budget for items you set as priorities as part of the 2020 Vision Statement.”
A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday (June 22). The budget is posted on the Town’s website and is available for inspection at Town Hall by appointment, due to COVID-19. Proposed budget will be presented for consideration for adoption at a special meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.
No fund balance was being utilized to support the proposed budget – this expenditure was planned and funded in the current fiscal year, but still is labelled as appropriated fund balance.
The General Fund budget ($5,561,988) reflects an increase of $110,578 (2%) from the FY 2019/20 General Fund. The Electric Fund budget ($11,938,763) reflects a $155,985 (less than ¼ %) decrease from the FY 2019/20.
The Water & Sewer Fund budget proposes a budget increase of $244,495 (9%) over the FY 2019/20 Budget. The W&S Fund as proposed includes rate increase to fully fund the debt service payment ($90,136) for USDA Loan for upgrades and renovations of the system’s two water treatment plants.
The Powell Bill Fund (street, sidewalk maintenance & improvements) reflects proposed investments to the E. Water St Storm Water Pump Station. Remember the funding for the proposed Streets Repairs & Resurfacing Plan Phase II is included in the Capital Project Ordinance.
The Airport Fund ($247,753) is proposed to decrease by $19,108 (7.5%). The decrease is in anticipation of lower fuel sales during the COVID-19.
Blame the coronavirus for the economic impact that has affected towns big and small.
“COVID-19 has and will continue to have dramatic impacts on our lives for the next 12 to 18 months and possibly beyond,” Knighton said. “The true economic impacts will likely come in to focus gradually. Our small businesses – personal care services, restaurants, fitness centers, the movie theater, the and our retail stores have been hit hard.”
Knighton said Edenton and Chowan County fortunate that the county employment rate was in the bottom 10 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Chowan County went from 4.6% in March to 7.9% in April. The State rate for the month of April was 12.2%, a 7.9% increase from March’s unemployment rate of 4.1%.
“Fortunately, many of our industries and agriculturally-based businesses were able to continue operations during the Stay at Home Orders,” Knighton said. “The stability of the industrial and agricultural base of our local economy is so important to the overall economic viability of our community.”
Wait and watch may be the catchphrase for everyone waiting to see when the Main Street can reopen.
“We will watch for the May and June unemployment rates to see if we are recovering jobs as we move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 and now likely Phase 2.5 of the Governor’s Reopening of the Economy,” Knighton said.
Below is brief summary of departmental budgets.
- Elected Officials – This budget reflects ($9,000) decrease due to due to the November elections. Funding proposed to support the Human Relations Commission. Administration – Slight decrease based on the legal defense expenses for Pembroke Hall fence issue.
- Police Department – Increase by $96,000 due to debt service payments for replacement of vehicles; increase for downtown ambassadors. EPD is expecting to take possession of the new body cameras shortly but that expense is funded through a grant. Funding is included for purchase of additional Bolowrap devices to help officers with de-escalation techniques.
- Fire Department – $65,000 increase, mainly due to the department being at full-staff, capital improvement to replace roof at the station, $13,000 in additional equipment (replace 6 pagers $2,500; replace 4 portable radios $6,000; hose replacement $5,000). Chowan County contracts with the Town of Edenton for fire protection services. The County’s share of the budget is based on a five-year average of calls for service. This five-year average has County contributing to 47% of the budget. The Fire Chief will review is seeking approval to move forward with the planning and financing for they are working to line up the commitments because it takes up to a year for a truck to be manufactured. Funds are not budgeted in the proposed FY 2020/21 Budget but want to give you an overview of what is on the horizon.
- Planning & Development – This budget is significantly lower due to the loss of the Lead for NC Fellow. We have increased hours for the new nuisance code enforcement officer. Funds are included for consultant to assist with updating the Unified Development Ordinance as the General Assembly made changes to land use regulations last session and is likely to make changes in this current short-session. Fleet Maintenance – Budget reflects increase due to purchase of heater ($12,000) for the shop and purchase of a much need new fuel system ($40,000).
- Streets & Storm Water: Budget reflects a $17,000 increase with funds included to increase storm drain repairs (additional $5,000); rental of equipment $8,000; upgrade vehicles with snow removal equipment $2,500; $4,000 increase for retirement system contribution.
- Sanitation: Slight increase due to increase in overall costs. Funds proposed carried over for the one-time upgrade ($20,000) to the Transfer Station to improve efficiencies. The improvements will expand capacity at the Station. The trailer will be able to transport 3 loads of trash from Town sanitation trucks instead of 2 loads. These improvements will increase efficiency – save on fuel, labor, wear and tear on the Town’s 18-wheeler and trailer. It has been a challenge to get an engineer to design and certify the plans that need to be submitted to the State Department of Environmental Quality for the permit needed to make the improvements to the Station. But we are on track now to proceed with the project.
- Landscape, Parks & Playgrounds: This proposed budget is slightly less but includes major changes to the program. Town Hall did fund the private contract to maintain the cemeteries ($70,800). Town Hall reduced personnel costs and also saw reduction the budget due to the completion of the sidewalk on W. Water Street and S. Granville Street. Funds are included for the upgrade of playground equipment at is sorely needed at Paxton Lane and Hawthorne Road neighborhood parks.
- General Fund Special Programs: The debt service payments for the new police station and for the bulkhead replacement at the waterfront are funded here. Town Hall requested funds for the consultant to provide the mandatory OPEB Statements (Other Post-Employment Benefits) that are part of the Financial Statements the auditor prepares.
- Electric Fund: The budget as proposed recommends no changes to the Town’s retail electric rates. The Power Agency is not projecting a rate change in FY 2020/21. Town Hall is working with its electric rates consultant on estimating impacts of the Governor’s Executive Order prohibiting utilities from disconnecting delinquent residential customers due to COVID-19. We have a conference call scheduled for Monday to review the final report.
- Town Hall has recommended a number of investments in the distribution system that will improve reliability and help minimize outage areas. Approximately $200,000 in investment is included in the proposed budget.
- Water & Sewer Fund: The Water & Sewer Fund as balanced represents a 9% increase over the FY 2019/20 Budget. Funds for upgrade at the Main Sewer Lift Station to improve reliability during flooding will help us avoid having to lease/rent by-pass pumps when hurricane is predicted. Town Hall has been searching for grant funds for the purchase and installation of a permanent bypass pump but Public Works had engineered a much more cost effective solution. Proposed budget includes funds to rehabilitate the Hospital Pump Station, continue investment is SCADA equipment; add on tools and equipment for the two newly renovated water treatment plants ($25,000); propose bundling equipment purchases to take advantage of low interest rates for the purchase of badly needed new backhoe ($65,000); tractor ($25,000); Crane Truck ($25,000) for the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Heavy-Duty Work Truck for W/S Maintenance ($25,000).
- Airport Fund: The Airport Fund is slightly lower due to projected reduction in fuel sales due to COVID-19. It is so darn nice not to have to worry about transferring funds in from the General Fund to help subsidize the Airport Fund, thanks to the long-term lease with NC DOT for their share of the Terminal Building and the 10% cash match we used to be responsible for funding. Give a pat on the back to Chairman Jim Kalbach for his lobbying DOT to help Tier One airports and not require cash match for safety related grants.
- Capital Projects Ordinances: There are a number of projects in the Capital Projects Ordinances that are on-going and funded through various grants and loans that are part of the overall Budget but not included in the General Fund or the Enterprise Funds (Electric, Water & Sewer, Airport and Powell Bill). The Paradise Road/Peanut Drive Water Line Loop project is under design; the East Side Storm Water Feasibility Study is underway; the Eden Street Storm Water Improvement Project is under design; the improvements and renovations to the Wastewater Treatment Plant that were just approved for funding by USDA will move from preliminary engineering to final engineering design; the new ground water storage tank and rehabilitation of wells is in the final phase of engineering; rehabilitation of sewer collection lines to reduce Inflow & Infiltration is in progress. The Upgrades and Renovations to the Beaver Hill and Freemason Water Treatments are in the punch-list phase of completion. Town Hall is working with Colony Tire on their NC Department of Commerce Building Reuse Grant and Nebraska Plastics with their Building Reuse Grant and One NC Fund Grant. Engineering for the design of the Partial Parallel Runway is underway; we are awaiting approval of grant from NC Division of Aviation for the Update to the Airport Layout Plan ($300,000).
- Town Hall has encountered significant delays in the awarding of a contract for the Historic Preservation Grant ($25,000) to fund the update Historic District Design Guidelines but are hopefully Town Hall can move forward soon. The $112,000 Grant from NC Division of Coastal Management for the new bulkhead at Queen Anne Creek on E. Water Street has been designed, quotes received and are being evaluated for recommendation for award, hopefully at council’s June 22 Special Meeting.