A family’s first in-person visit in weeks didn’t allow touching.
“I can’t hug them?” Mary McLemore asked the nurse, surprised. “You’ve got to be kidding me.”
The nurse smiled while helping McLemore up from her seat.
“No, ma’am, we’ve got to keep you safe,” she said.
McLemore, who on Thursday was a day away from her 94th birthday, is a resident at Waterbrooke Elizabeth City assisted living facility. She had been visiting in-person with her son Foye and his wife Debra for the first time in weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The no-touching rule was a safety requirement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the virus responsible for the global outbreak of the respiratory disease COVID-19.
Another condition of the visit: The family was divided by a tall three-sided “visitor booth,” basically a safety barrier made of plastic glass and a wooden frame on casters.
McLemore was seated by herself on one side and Foye and Debra were seated on the other side. The barrier prevented direct contact between them, while allowing them to speak.
The booth is part of Waterbrooke’s new “Come Over Cubbie” visitation program, held each Tuesday and Thursday. This past Tuesday marked the first day visitors began using the booth.
Foye and Debra updated McLemore on the latest activities of her grandchildren, and Debra even shared a cellphone video with her. McLemore, who wished the two could stand at her side for a photo, said she had received several birthday cards ahead of her birthday.
Foye and Debra explained to her that because of safety precautions they couldn’t bring the grandchildren because they are younger than 12.
“It was so nice,” Debra McLemore said, after the brief visit. “It was nice to get to sit and talk.”
Until Thursday, the couple had only briefly visited with McLemore, either through a window or by using social media. While Thursday’s visit was nice, it was tough not being able to hold his mother’s hand or hug her, Foye said.
“That’s very difficult,” he said. “Especially for people her age.”
Waterbrooke’s visitation program is held each Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Families should contact the facility ahead of time to set up an appointment.
Visitations are limited to 10 minutes, to allow staff time to clean and sanitize the area for the next visiting family.
Audrey Clark, admissions and marketing coordinator at Waterbrooke, said she got the idea for the visitor booth from social media. She contacted Nicole Martinez, the store manager at Lowe’s, which not only agreed to donate the materials but also built the booth, Clark said.
“They built it and delivered it,” she said.
Waterbrooke officials have tried their best to create new ways for families to communicate with loved ones, according to Clark.
“It makes a world of difference,” she said.
In March, the facility began using its Facebook page to post photos of residents holding handmade signs with cheerful messages for family members.
“I want my family to know that I’m doing okay! I love you all!” one woman’s sign read.
As of Thursday, Waterbrooke still has not had a case of COVID-19.
“No, knock on wood,” Clark said.
While the living facility is enforcing several rules to ensure the safety of its residents, staff and visitors, the visitor booth has received positive remarks from family members, she said.
“We’ve got a lot of restrictions from the state, but it’s worth for them to be able to finally come out and see their families,” Clark said.