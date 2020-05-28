Chowan nonprofits receive United Way grants
Twenty-one area nonprofits, including several from Chowan County, received a total of $27,000 in grants from the first round of funding from the Albemarle Area United Way’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.
The AAUW started the fund last month as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt throughout the economy.
Any certified nonprofit working to meet health, education or economic needs arising from the pandemic was eligible for grants from the fund, AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake said. Higher priority would be given to agencies providing food and nutritional assistance to persons affected by the pandemic.
The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry received $2,500for emergency food distribution. Demand by individuals, not previously clients, grew 700% from March to April.
According to Larry Ekberg, president of the Food Pantry, “We immediately recognized the critical importance of continuing to serve those most vulnerable in the wake of this global pandemic and made it a priority to find a way to stay open and serve our clients in a way that was safe for them and our volunteers. This would have been impossible without the commitment of our 28 amazing Coronavirus volunteers.”
“In addition to enhancing sanitizing processes and distributing personal protective equipment to volunteers, the Food Pantry changed from a walk-in customer service model to a drive-thru model,” said Karen Harrington, Warehouse Manager. “We’re here to help provide meals to anyone living in Chowan County who needs our help and we appreciate this gift from the United Way.”
The Food Pantry is at 1370 N. Broad Street, Edenton, and is open from 9-11:15 a.m. Monday and Thursdays.
Agencies awarded grants received between $500 and $2,500, Blake said. Recipients that serve Chowan County included:
• Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families for its Child Care Health & Hygiene program
• Greater Albemarle Area Chapter of the American Red Cross for its blood drive efforts
• Boys & Girls Club of Edenton for its Virtual Club programming
• Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh for its Emergency Assistance Program
• Albemarle Commission for personal care items for its Meals on Wheels program
• Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start for its Childcare Resources & Referral program
• Food Bank of the Albemarle for emergency food distribution
• Girl Scout Council of the Colonial Coast for its Virtual Badge kits
• Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry for emergency food distribution
• Edenton-Chowan Education Foundation for student summer jobs
The United Way is still soliciting donations for the fund. To make a donation, call 252-333-1510 or email www.albemarleareauw.org.