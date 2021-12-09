North Carolina farmers plant soybeans in all 100 counties in the state from the mountains to the sea. At 1.6 million acres in an average year, soybeans have the biggest footprint of any crop in the state.
In a good year, the crop is worth as much as $800 million to farmers.
Because soybeans work well in rotation with other crops like tobacco, and can be planted in the same field in the same year following the winter wheat crop, it is a very popular crop with farmers.
Most soybean acres in North Carolina are in the eastern part of the state in the coastal plain.
Martin County planted about 23,000 acres of soybeans in 2021.
Drought, heat, insects and weeds are the biggest pests of soybeans in North Carolina and farmers spend large amounts of resources battling these pests.
North Carolina’s soils and climates are varied so soybean yield varies at different locations in the state or even in a single county.
Scientists have made great strides in increasing the soybean’s native resistance to drought and heat stress. Farmers have adapted technologies and techniques that help them fight insects and weeds without harming the soil, the water and the wildlife.
This makes soybeans a very affordable and manageable crop for farmers and one that is good for the state and its natural environment.
When the farmer sells soybeans to a grain dealer, the beans may then go to a number of ultimate destinations. When processed, a 60-pound bushel will yield about 11 pounds of crude soybean oil and 47 pounds of soybean meal.
Soybeans are about 18 percent oil and 38 percent protein. Because soybeans are high in protein, they are a major ingredient in livestock feed.
Soybeans are processed for their oil (see uses below) and meal (for the animal feed industry).
A smaller percentage is processed for human consumption and made into products including soy milk, soy flour, soy protein, tofu and many retail food products.
Soybeans are also used in many non-food (industrial) products.
Food for Humans
Nearly all soybeans are processed for their oil.
Soy processors (such as Cargill & ADM) take the raw soybeans and separate the oil from the meal. The oil may be refined for cooking and other edible uses or sold for biodiesel production or industrial uses.
The processors bake the high-protein fiber that is left after the oil is removed and sell it for animal feed.
Soybean oil is used in cooking and frying foods.
Margarine is a product made from soybean oil. Salad dressings and mayonnaises are made with soybean oil.
Some foods are packed in soybean oil (tuna, sardines, etc.) Baked breads, crackers, cakes, cookies and pies usually have soybean oil in them.
Feed for Animals
The high-protein fiber (that which remains after processing has removed the oil) is toasted and prepared into animal feed for poultry, pork, cattle, other farm animals and pets.
The poultry and swine industries are major consumers of soybean meal. Over half of the soybeans processed for livestock feed are fed to poultry, about one-quarter is fed to swine, and the rest is used for beef cattle, dairy cattle and pet food.
Source: NC Soybean Producers Association (ncsoy.org)
For more information about the soybean industry, please contact Lance Grimes at 252-789-4370.