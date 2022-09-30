Conference

A new event is happening in Northeast North Carolina.

On Nov. 18, the Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Conference will be held at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco. This is the inaugural year of the event focusing on niche crops and livestock topics for small farmers and aspiring farmers in this part of the state.

Cyndi Knudson is an Area Small Farms Specialist with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.