Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 73F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 69F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8
to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the
Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy
rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday
night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday
morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with
localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry
antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result
in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood
prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A new event is happening in Northeast North Carolina.
On Nov. 18, the Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Conference will be held at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco. This is the inaugural year of the event focusing on niche crops and livestock topics for small farmers and aspiring farmers in this part of the state.
The conference will begin at 9 a.m. and includes a full day of speakers and exhibitors. Livestock and horticulture educational sessions will run concurrently during the conference. Livestock topics will include pork production, poultry, small ruminants (sheep and goats), beef cattle and the NC Choices program.
Horticulture presentations will include growing ginger in field and high tunnel, cut flowers, microgreens and food safety for small farms. Extension specialists and successful local farmers will present research-based information and experiences.
A sponsored lunch is included, complete with an entertaining and enlightening speaker on the subject of small farm marketing.
Exhibitors representing state and federal agricultural agencies, small farm groups, farm suppliers and N.C. Cooperative Extension will be available during breaks and designated exhibitor times for one-on-one visits.
The Northeast NC Niche Agriculture Conference is a response from North Carolina Cooperative Extension to the large demand for information from small and beginning farmers. Renewed interest in local foods and healthy eating is providing opportunities for small farmers to fill niches with high quality food products.
Local food production matters since freshness, the time from harvest to when fruits and vegetables are consumed, has a big impact on the taste and nutrient content. Savvy consumers are aware of these benefits.
Farming can be unpredictable. And small farms have big challenges. Growing a dependable supply of product to sell and developing markets for sales are two critical pieces of the puzzle. Knowing what can be grown cost effectively and sold at a profitable price on a small scale requires some research.