National Travel and Tourism Week 2020 (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight resilience and hope in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with this year’s theme: the Spirit of Travel.
This 37th NTTW arrives at an opportune moment to unite the industry, celebrate its resilient spirit and elevate the role it will play in America’s economic recovery.
“Through every hardship, I find myself in awe of the travel industry’s ability to join together, adapt, and emerge stronger than before,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This is our toughest challenge yet, but what I’ve seen is that the spirit of travel has not been shattered.”
Five communities of the Albemarle including Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Camden, and Currituck County, are coming together to celebrate the Spirit of Travel and the Spirit of the Albemarle on social media, highlighting the region’s natural, cultural, and historic assets that have allowed Northeast North Carolina to become a favorite destination.
This is a great time for residents and neighbors of the area to enjoy the many assets the Albemarle has to offer from the eyes of a visitor. Tourism is the backbone of not only these 5 Albemarle area communities along our coast, but the entire state of NC, and will continue to be for years to come.
In these 5 counties, tourism employs nearly 3,000 people and saves each resident of the 5 counties an average of $274 per year in taxes.
“There’s no doubt this has been an incredibly challenging time for our region, but we see National Travel and Tourism Week as an opportunity to remind our visitors and our residents of the incredible spirit and resiliency of the travel industry and our workforce,” Visit Elizabeth City’s Executive Director, Corrina Ferguson. “It’s only a matter of time before we all get moving again, and Northeast North Carolina will be more ready than ever to welcome travelers with open arms.”
Follow the new hashtag, #SpiritoftheAlbemarle and Visit Currituck, Visit Edenton, Camden County TDA, Visit Perquimans and Visit Elizabeth City on social media to learn more about our region, our communities’ resilience and why celebrating the #SpiritofTravel is more important than ever.
For more information about National Travel and Tourism Week 2020 please visit ustravel.org/NTTW.