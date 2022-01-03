AHOSKIE – Northeastern’s boys and girls varsity basketball teams won both sides of the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald Holiday Basketball Classic championship, played last week at Hertford County High School.
Northeastern’s Tyell Saunders and E.J. Gatling scored nearly two-thirds of the Eagles’ points to carry the boys to a 62-56 championship win over Hertford County, Thursday night. Northeastern (5-0) advanced to Thursday’s championship by defeating Northampton County (3-5) 66-53 on Monday, Dec. 27 and Bertie (1-6) 60-57 on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The Lady Eagles (6-1) also defeated Hertford County (7-2) but by a score of 52-43 to claim the championship trophy, Thursday, according to MaxPreps.com. They advanced to Thursday’s game by defeating Northampton County (4-4) 56-14 on Monday, and Bertie (5-3) 54-46 on Tuesday night.
In Thursday’s boys game, Saunders and Gatling combined for 40 points as Northeastern defeated the Bears. The duo also were named to the All-Tournament Team, with Gatling receiving MVP honors.
Trailing 14-10 and less than 30 seconds into the second quarter, Northeastern Coach Ron Nixon called a quick timeout to re-group his squad. The Eagles then went on a 17-to-2 run, surrendering just a pair of free throws, as Saunders and Gatling did all the Northeastern scoring.
“These kids were just committed to win,” Nixon said, having watched his team play three games in four days. “They did a tremendous job of sticking with our game plan.”
That plan included a pressure defense, particularly on the wing, where the Bears shot 33% compared to 38% for the Eagles. The Eagles took control in the second quarter and were never tested for the remainder of the game, despite an offensive run by Hertford.
“I am a little disappointed in our fourth quarter giving up a 20-point lead,” Nixon noted. “Because basketball is a game that can change anytime, and we have to be aware of that.”
The Eagles opened the game with a 6-2 lead, before Hertford County’s Israel Powell wowed the audience with a pair of rim-rattling dunks, the last of which brought the teams even at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Saunders got a steal and a lay-up, and was fouled on another lay-up to complete the three-point play.
Saunders continued with another transition bucket, then bombed in a long three-pointer, before swooshing in a jump shot from the lane.
At halftime, the Eagles led 27-16.
The Eagles’ offense continued rolling in the third quarter as they twice extended their lead to as many as 22 points. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Eagles led 52-32.
A 10-2 run to open the final period shortened the Bears’ deficit to a dozen at 54-42. A Northeastern run extended the Eagles’ lead to 60-44. The Bears nibbled away at their deficit by scoring 12 of the final 14 points of the game.
Scoring for Northeastern were Saunders (26 points), Gatling (14), Keveon Freshwater (8), Ethan Walton (6), Xavier McNeal (4), Jordan Jones (2) and Randall Ferguson (2).
Freshwater also was named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Eagles boys and girls return to action in a rematch with Hertford County at Northeastern High, Tuesday night.