The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the multi-purpose room at Central Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. The entrance is on the side of the building. Face coverings are required and there will be limited capacity for in-person attendance. The meeting will also be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will hold its board meeting virtually via Zoom on Tuesday at 6 p.m. To access the meeting, contact Cindy Gossage at cgossage@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting in the multi-purpose room at Central Elementary School Monday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. Persons wishing to make public comments at the meeting may sign-in preceding the meeting. Those who wish to submit comments may email them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. that day. The entrance is on the side of the building. Face coverings are required and there will be limited capacity for in-person attendance. The meeting will also be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.