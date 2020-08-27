Many North Carolinians, along with many folks across the country, may have been blessed to grow up watching the Andy Griffith Show.
Show had a nice way about it that set a moral tone – one that seems to be missing these days.
No matter what the state of the world, there’s always time to go down to the Fishin’ Hole like J.P. Burket and his daughter Olivia did in recent days to catch catfish and bass – photos deserved publication in the Perquimans Weekly, aka the Mayberry Gazette.
Bet you didn’t know that there is a song behind that whistled tune at the beginning of the Andy Griffith Show – Fishin’ Hole Lyrics by Everett Sloane, Earle Hagen and Herbert Spencer.
Well, now, take down your fishin’ pole and meet me at The Fishin’ Hole,
We may not get a bite all day, but don’t you rush away.
What a great place to rest your bones and mighty fine for skippin’ stones,
You’ll feel fresh as a lemonade, a-settin’ in the shade.
Whether it’s hot, whether it’s cool, oh what a spot for whistlin’ like a fool.
What a fine day to take a stroll and wander by The Fishin’ Hole,
I can’t think of a better way to pass the time o’ day.
We’ll have no need to call the roll when we get to The Fishin’ Hole,
There’ll be you, me, and Old Dog Trey, to doodle time away.
If we don’t hook a perch or bass, we’ll cool our toes in dewy grass,
Or else pull up a weed to chaw, and maybe set and jaw.
Hangin’ around, takin’ our ease, watchin’ that hound a-scratchin’ at his fleas.
Come on, take down your fishin’ pole and meet me at The Fishin’ Hole,
I can’t think of a better way to pass the time o’ day.