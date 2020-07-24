The constant conservative, George F. Will, says “Under the most frivolous person ever to hold any great nation’s highest office, this nation is in a downward spiral. The worse is still to come. (President Donald) Trump must be removed. So must his congressional enablers.”
Tens of millions are unemployed. Six million have lost health insurance. Thousands of small businesses are going under. Millions have lost their homes or been evicted, and have swelled the numbers of homeless. Sixty-seven thousand new cases of COVID-19 were reported last Saturday alone.
That compares to France, which reported only 580 new cases; the United Kingdom, which reported 564 new cases; Germany, which reported 365; Canada, which reported 299; Japan with 259 new cases; Italy with 200 new cases; Australia, with 158 new cases; and South Korea, with 52 new cases. The grand total: only 2,218 new cases.
On Sunday, Germany, with a population of 80 million, had 159 new COVID-19 cases. Florida, with a population of 21 million, had 15,300 new cases, and America, 67,000 new cases. On Tuesday, the count of new cases in the U.S. was 77,300.
And what was President Trump’s response? Stop sending new case counts to the Centers for Disease Control. Instead, he wants the new case counts sent to the Department of Health and Human Services (where they can be hidden and go unreported). Maybe that’s what he had in mind when he said the coronavirus “is going to just disappear.”
But, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel says, “You cannot fight the pandemic with lies and misinformation.”
One reason for all of this stands out: Donald Trump’s incompetence. Says Paul Waldman of the Washington Post: “To give Trump anything less than every bit of anger we can muster is an affront to the truth.” The truth is, Trump has led our country over a cliff from the very beginning, but he has done that so many times we have become inured. We don’t even talk any more about the inhuman treatment of migrants and children at our southern border.
Trump withdrew us from the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris Climate Agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Open Skies Treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and the World Health Organization, without any planned replacement.
He sanctioned the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes torturers. He tried to close our doors to asylum seekers, including victims of torture. He applauded Chinese human rights abuses of the Uighurs, sent federal security forces from multiple federal agencies to attack unarmed demonstrators in our own country with tear gas, rubber bullets, and “bean bags” and encouraged violent police activities. Twelve unarmed protesters were seriously injured by these “bean bags,” including eight who lost an eye.
Trump pardons war criminals and commutes the sentences of convicted felons because they did not turn on him. He applauded the Tiananmen Square massacre on the recent anniversary of the tragedy, saying “that shows the power of strength.” What a moronic statement.
But that’s not the only moronic statement his “very big brain” has conjured up: In Denver, “We’re building a wall around Colorado.” In Brussels, “Belgium is a beautiful city.” In his Fourth of July speech last year, he declared “In 1775, our army took over the airports (to defeat the British).” “We’re going to have bipartist solutions.” And the best one, “I’m like the super genius of all time.”
The truth is, Donald Trump is dumb. His niece reveals he paid someone to take the college admission test for him and his father pulled strings to get him into the Wharton School of Business. And according to a professor who taught him, he barely passed. What he learned, and how he now governs, was the lesson his father taught him: “Be a killer.”
Being primarily responsible for the deaths of 141,000 Americans, it appears he is.
Martha A. Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.