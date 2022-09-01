This week’s column might seem to be about golf but it’s really not about golf.
It’s about how difficult absolutely everything has become in this historical moment.
Yes, I know things were harder when you were a kid. That’s actually part of what makes the current situation so disconcerting. There has never been more technology available to more people to make life easier, yet in the ways that matter most it keeps getting harder and harder.
So back to golf, then: When I was a child watching golf was pretty much the easiest thing in the world to do. Johnny Miller, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Gary Player and others hit great shots and sank putts no regular person could dream of making.
Whoever shot the lowest score that week would win, and that was it. You either thought it was boring and turned the channel, or you thought it was spellbinding and became a lifelong fan.
Like I said, it was the easiest thing in the world.
Now golf is about politics, which is bad enough, and also about some other things I don’t even have the words to describe, and I’m sad to say that watching golf has become something hard.
It’s not yet so difficult that I have stopped watching, but the situation is bad.
Golf — at least men’s golf at the top professional level — is now polarized in a way that would be an embarrassment to the U.S. Senate. The PGA Tour now has a rival, known as LIV Golf, that is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
The two tours now are in a legal battle and a war of words that at times seems to be on the verge of becoming an actual war. One issue is the moral question of human rights and the involvement of the Saudi PIF and so-called “sportswashing” on behalf of the regime.
I share many of those human rights concerns but also recognize that former President Donald Trump was cozy with the Saudis, and current President Joe Biden said as a candidate that he would get tough with the regime but so far appears to have forgotten that promise.
The politics are complicated even if the morality is not.
And I don’t like the vitriolic disparagement of the PGA Tour by LIV.
Now, though, the vitriol by some fans toward LIV players is just as bad.
Rory McIlroy, who just won the PGA Tour Championship/FedEx Cup, has been an outspoken proponent of the PGA Tour and critic of LIV, has faced his share of angry tweets and posts because of his role as a public face of the tour.
It got worse this week when three of my favorite players — Harold Varner III, Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith — left the PGA Tour for LIV.
I now have people I like very much on both sides of this divide.
Can’t anybody get along with anybody about anything?
I suppose we’ll have to wait and see.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.