College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will perform the murder mystery “Clue,” based on the 1985 film, at COA’s Performing Arts Center Thursday at 10 a.m. Additional performances will be at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

 Kesha Williams photo

