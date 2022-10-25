TODAY
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at Taylor’s Oak Restaurant in Camden at 6 p.m. Contact: Jack Ward at 333-6221.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the South Mills Ruritan Club in South Mills from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from noon to 5 p.m.
Beasley to visit EC
Cheri Beasley, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will attend a “For the People” forum at Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church at 320 Culpepper St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Community Connections
Elizabeth City State University will host journalist Leila Fadel, a host of “Morning Edition” as part of its free Community Connections: Performance and Lecture Series in the Mary Albritton Douglas Auditorium at the Walter N. & Henrietta B. Ridley Student Center.
COAST performs ‘Clue’
College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will perform the murder mystery “Clue,” based on the 1985 film, at COA’s Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. Additional performances will be at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Ukraine forum
Elizabeth City State University history professor Dr. Glen Bowman will host a community forum on the current crisis in Ukraine starting at 3:30 p.m. in Room 107 of the Gilchrist Educational and Psychology Complex. The Gilchrist building is located to the immediate right upon entering the campus’s main gate off Weeksville Road.
FRIDAY
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Monster Mash and cookout at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at the Sandwich Market at 410 Selden Street at 7:45 a.m. Julian Eure, editor of The Daily Advance, will be the speaker.
Craftsman’s Fair
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild will host its 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Museum of the Albemarle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $2 for persons over 12. Visit: info@albemarlecraftsmansfair.com.
‘A Time to Remember’
Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, at 7 p.m. and at 4 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.
SATURDAY
Downt’n trick-or-treating
As many as 40 downtown businesses in Elizabeth City are expected to participate in the second annual Halloween trick-or-treating event in the downtown area from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Kids can dress up in their Halloween costume and visit the businesses which will be giving away candy.
Trunk or Treat
A Trunk or Treat program sponsored by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will be held at Church Street at 4:30 p.m.
Belvidere Day
The 10th annual Belvidere Day will be held at the Belvidere Community Complex from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PAL BBQ fundraiser
Plates for the Perquimans Arts League’s barbecue fundraiser can be picked up at Missing Mill Park in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at 133 N. Church St., Hertford. This is an advance-tickets-only event.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Weeksville Lions Club at 2760 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Angel Tree assistance
Applications for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program are due Monday. The program is only for children ages 12 and younger. Applications must be submitted online at saangletree.org. Contact: 252-338-4129.
TUESDAY
Grief workshop
Evangelical Methodist Church will host the program, “Surviving the Holidays,” in the church fellowship hall at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those who have lost a loved one at 7 p.m. Register for the event by calling 264-2254, ext. 200.
UPCOMING
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program, “Remarkable Women of the Outer Banks,” in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, Nov. 2, at noon. Author Hannah Bunn West will be the speaker. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive link to attend lecture virtually.
Decoys and Carvers
Museum of the Albemarle will open its new exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and Their Carvers” on Thursday, Nov. 3. The museum will also host Kroghie Andresen, author of “Gunnin’Birds,” who will share information on decoy collecting and introduce Sid Daughtridge, the donor of many of the decoys in the exhibit.
Holly Days festival
The Camden Women’s Club’s Holly Days Festival of Gifts will be held at Camden Intermediate School Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 with an expired canned goods; $2 for students ages 6-18; and free for children younger than 5.
Designers Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Designer Workshop at which participants will create no-sew quilted Christmas ornaments Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost before Monday is $20 for Friends of the Museum members, $25 for non-members. Cost goes up $5 for both after Oct. 31. Materials to make two ornaments and a light catered lunch are included in the supply fee. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the museum and its Facebook page and website. Contact: 252-331-4054.