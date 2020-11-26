The Northeastern Workforce Development Board (NWDB) presented three posters to Perquimans County High School (PCHS) Superintendent Tanya Turner on Thursday, November 19, 2020, as part of its #worklocal Initiative.
The #worklocal Initiative was created by the NWDB to encourage local high school students to remain in or return to their local community for employment. Posters created as part of the #worklocal Initiative are hung in the high schools of the NWDB 10 county region to create awareness of career pathways available to students in their local area that will provide them a stable and sustainable income.
The graduates featured on the #worklocal Initiative posters that represent Perquimans County are Calvin Boone, Owner of CB Auto, Tire & Service; Rebecca Story, Owner of Story’s Seafood Market & Restaurant; and Deputy Leroya Banks, with Perquiman’s County Sheriff’s Office and School Resource officer at Perquiman’s Middle School.
NWDB’s Local Career Pathways Specialist, Amanda Patrick, works closely with the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Directors in each county to create partnerships for the #worklocal initiative. PCHS offers a variety of CTE courses, stiving to prepare students for local career opportunities.
These courses include: Health Care, Advanced Manufacturing, Animal Science, Firefighter Technology, and Aquaculture.
“While small, PCHS offers many pathways and have a strong partnership with the College of the Albemarle. We have strived to make our courses align to our regional economic needs,” said Jill Cohen, PCHS CTE Director said.
To learn more about the #worklocal initiative go to www.nwdbworks.com.