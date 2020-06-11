O’Neal Awarded SECU Scholarship

Jenna O’Neal has been named the local SECU Foundation’s People Helping People Scholarship recipient.
SECU Foundation established the People Helping People four-year scholarship program to help North Carolina public high school students attend college.
SECU Foundation takes an active role in assisting communities across North Carolina and truly believes in “People Helping People.”
Each of the 115 North Carolina Local Education Agencies receive a minimum of one scholarship for a senior to attend one of the 16 constituent campuses of the University of North Carolina System.
Although the SECU Foundation Scholarship program recognizes academic achievement, the People Helping People Scholarship has a much broader purpose; recognizing leadership, integrity and community involvement.
The SECU Foundation People Helping People Scholarship is only available to graduating public high school seniors who are either current members of State Employees’ Credit Union (“SECU”) or the child of a parent/guardian who is a member of SECU at the time of application.
O’Neal is a dual enrolled student at Perquimans County High School and College of the Albemarle. She plans to attend UNC-W and continue studies in Business Management.
While in high school, she was active in Health Occupation Students of America, Interact Club, Student Government, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was co-captain of the PCHS Cheerleading Team. She maintained a 4.1 GPA at high school and was named to the President’s List of Superior Academic Achievement at College of the Albemarle.
“Jenna is an exemplary student and is well-deserving of this recognition,” said high school Principal Wayne Price. “She has been active in serving her church, community and school throughout her high school career.”
Scholarship recipients in good academic standing will be able to receive the scholarship up to a maximum of eight (8) consecutive semesters at the same university, totaling $10,000.
O’Neal is the daughter of Robert O’Neal and the granddaughter of Ginger O’Neal.