Mr. Allen Keith Baker, age 70, of Lumberton, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham.He was born on March 23, 1950 to the late William C. Baker, Sr. and the late Nina Emminizer Baker. Allen worked hard his entire life to provide for his family, retiring after twenty-six years with International Paper.He loved spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren.He was a devoted member of Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton and was an avid Duke Basketball fan. Mr. Baker is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Wynn Baker, of the home; one son, Brandt Allen Baker of Greenville; one daughter, Tami George (Willie) of Lumberton; one brother, William Cullen Baker (Charlotte) of Edenton and his three special grandchildren, Haley George, Trey George and Max Baker. A memorial service was held on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 6:30PM at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton with Pastor Jeff Blackburn and Pastor Bobby Craig officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hyde Park Celebrate Recovery Fund, 301 N. Roberts Ave., Lumberton, NC 28358. On-line condolences may be made by visiting: www.floydmortuary.net.
