ELIZABETH CITY - Anda Jeanette Williams, 70, died on Wed., March 18, 2020. Private service at later date at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Arrangements by Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.