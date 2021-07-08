Weather Alert

This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **ELSA IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND SOUTHEAST MARYLAND LATE THURSDAY INTO EARLY FRIDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Accomack, Bertie, Camden, Chesapeake, Chowan, Dorchester, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Gloucester, Hampton/Poquoson, Hertford, Inland Worcester, Lancaster, Maryland Beaches, Mathews, Middlesex, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Northumberland, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Somerset, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Western Currituck, Westmoreland, Wicomico, and York * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Accomack, Bertie, Camden, Chesapeake, Chowan, Dorchester, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Gloucester, Hampton/Poquoson, Hertford, Inland Worcester, Lancaster, Maryland Beaches, Mathews, Middlesex, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Northumberland, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Somerset, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Western Currituck, Westmoreland, Wicomico, and York * STORM INFORMATION: - About 590 miles southwest of Ocean City MD or about 480 miles southwest of Norfolk VA - 32.1N 82.3W - Storm Intensity 45 mph - Movement North-northeast or 25 degrees at 16 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa continues to track across Georgia late this evening and will then track northeast into the Carolinas later tonight into Thursday morning. Elsa is then forecast to move across northern North Carolina and eastern Virginia Thursday evening into Thursday night, before moving northeast of the Delmarva coast Friday morning. Heavy rain bands and embedded thunderstorms are expected to overspread the region Thursday and continue into Thursday night. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is forecast across much of central and eastern Virginia, in addition to the Lower Eastern Shore. Locally higher amounts up to 5 inches are possible in these locations. Heavy rainfall will result in a threat of localized flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the above mentioned areas. Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to develop along/near coastal portions of northeast North Carolina, eastern Virginia, and southeast Maryland Thursday evening into Thursday night. This could lead to some downed trees and scattered power outages. There is the potential for minor tidal flooding in areas along the north side of the Albemarle and Currituck Sound (including Back Bay in Virginia Beach) from late Thursday into Thursday night. In addition, minor tidal flooding is possible on the bay side of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore and in portions of the Virginia Northern Neck adjacent to the tidal Potomac. Additionally, a few tornadoes will be possible Thursday into Thursday night across northeast North Carolina, southeast/eastern Virginia, and southeast Maryland, which could lead to locally enhanced damage. Dangerous marine conditions are expected to develop by Thursday evening with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 9 feet. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads may be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts adjacent to the sounds of Northeast North Carolina, the Back Bay area of Virginia Beach, the bay side of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and Virginia Northern Neck adjacent to the tidal Potomac. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. - Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road. - Moderate to severe beach erosion is likely, including heavy surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely. - Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers is likely. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. Potential impacts include: - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. Potential impacts include: - A few tornadoes will be possible. As a result, execution of emergency plans could be hindered in affected areas. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Roofs peeled off some buildings. A few chimneys toppled and mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned. Large tree tops and branches snapped off, with some trees knocked over. A few vehicles blown off roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.