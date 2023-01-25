Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain later in the day. High 64F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO
5 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
