...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden,
Pasquotank, Perquimans, northeastern Bertie, southeastern Hertford,
Gates, northwestern Currituck and Chowan Counties through 1245 AM
EST...
At 1144 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers with embedded
strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gates to near
Harrellsville to near Windsor. Movement was east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Gates, Colerain, Harrellsville and Roduco around 1150 PM EST.
Gatesville around 1155 PM EST.
Ryland, Sunbury and Tyner around 1205 AM EST.
Corapeake and Hobbsville around 1210 AM EST.
Belvidere around 1215 AM EST.
Valhalla around 1220 AM EST.
Cape Colony around 1225 AM EST.
Chapanoke around 1230 AM EST.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Goose Pond, Whites
Crossroads, Tunis, Pierceville, Newsome Store, Savage, Arrowhead
Beach, Topsy, Saint Johns and Parkville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts
are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and
blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other
light outdoor objects.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
WINFALL - Betty Jean Johnson, 80, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Life Celebration Service Saturday at 12 noon, at Porters Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Hertford. Viewing Friday, 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
