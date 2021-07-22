WINSTON-SALEM - Briana Danielle Everette, 27, died on July 18, 2021. Funeral Friday at 11 am, at Holy Trinity Community Church. Viewing Thursday from 7-8pm at Freedom Church. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Home, Inc.
