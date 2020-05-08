HERTFORD - Calep "Dill" Hunter, Jr., 63, died on May 5, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Riddick Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing Fri. 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.