HERTFORD - Charles Thomas Miller, Jr., 56, died on Monday, June 14, 2021. Memorial service Saturday at 4 pm, at Chapel on the Sound. Visitation Friday, 3-5 pm, at Hunt Club Trail. Arrangements by Twiford Memorial Chapel, Elizabeth City.
