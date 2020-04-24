NEW JERSEY - Dave Adams, 73, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Bethlehem Apostolic Church of God and Christ. Viewing Friday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Horton's Funeral Home.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.