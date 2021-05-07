ELIZABETH CITY - Donald Clay Cherry, Sr., died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Celebration of Life Tuesday at 1pm, at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. Walk-through viewing Monday, 5-7 pm, at the funeral home.
