HERTFORD - Frances Tynch Baker, 87, died on Friday, January 27, 2023. Funeral Wednesday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Visitation Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Miller & Van Esendelft Funeral Home, Hertford.

