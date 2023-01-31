...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Alligator Rivers, Albemarle and Croatan and Roanoke
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND
NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...
Areas of fog are developing across southern and southeast
Virginia, and northeast North Carolina this evening. Visibility
is generally ranging from one half to one mile, with localized
visibility of one quarter mile or less. Fog is expected to persist
overnight into Tuesday morning, with dense fog becoming more
widespread.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam
headlights only.
HERTFORD - Frances Tynch Baker, 87, died on Friday, January 27, 2023. Funeral Wednesday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Visitation Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Miller & Van Esendelft Funeral Home, Hertford.
