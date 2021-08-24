SOUTHERN SHORES - Frederick Paul Kapinos, died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Mass of the Resurrection Friday at 10 am at Holy Redeemer by the Sea Catholic Church, Kitty Hawk, NC. Arrangements by Gallop Funeral Services, Inc.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.