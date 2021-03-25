...PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE REGION...
Surface observations and area cameras confirm patchy dense fog is
developing over most of central and southern Virginia, interior
northeast North Carolina, and portions of the lower Maryland
eastern shore. Visibility is variable but will range from around
3 miles to as low as one quarter mile at times. If the low
visibilities become more widespread, a Dense Fog Advisory may be
issued. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions.
Slow down, allow extra time to reach your destination, and use
low-beam headlights only.