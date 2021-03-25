ELIZABETH CITY - Harvey Lewis Beasley, 73, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Graveside service will be held Monday at 10 am at Salisbury National Cemetery. Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh.

