ELIZABETH CITY - Jean Walston Ferebe, 83, died on Monday, January 25, 2021. Celebration of life services Sunday at 1:30 pm, at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. Viewing 4-6 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
