ELIZABETH CITY - Jesse Carl Brown, Sr., died on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Celebration of Life services Monday at 11 am, at Dove's Landing Cemetery. Viewing Sunday, 4-6 pm, at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.