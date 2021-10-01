EDENTON - John Edward Waff, IV, 74, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 4 pm, at Open Door Church. Visitation one hour prior to services, at the church. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home & Crematory.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.