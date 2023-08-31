ELIZABETH CITY - Jollish Clifton, 86, died on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Graveside service Friday at 11 a.m., at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. at his home, 31 Camden Causeway. Arrangements by Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, Hertford.

  

