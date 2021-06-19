MOYOCK - Jonathan Patrick Kraus, 43, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Funeral Sunday, June 26, at 3 pm, at the Moyock home of Robert & Donna Krause and Suzanne Scarborough. Arrangements by Gallop Funeral Services, Inc.
